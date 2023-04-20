2023 "Community of Wellness" symposium and gala

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton has proclaimed April as Lifestyle Wellness Awareness Month in Rochester and this weekend is the fifth annual "Community of Wellness Symposium and Gala," but on by Lotus Health Foundation.
The theme of this year's symposium is "Lifestyle medicine: freedom from chronic diseases" with a focus on health education, disease prevention, and nutrition to improve lives.
Lifestyle medicine has six pillars: nutrition, movement, stress management, social connections, passion, and sleep.
At the symposium, there will be six guest speakers who are all world-renowned and local lifestyle medicine experts - they will share their personal stories and experiences on how life style medicine can impact chronic diseases.
"Want to tell us why it's so important to live your life to the fullest with passion and purpose, and that will drive us to pursue more wellness and health so we can be healthier and we don't need to rely on the medications if we don't have to and be more sustainable," said founder of Lotus Health Foundation Mei Liu.
The wellness weekend kicks off Friday afternoon with "Walk with a Doc," where people can join in on a one-hour walk around cascade meadow wetlands and then attend a meet and greet with the guest speakers and the weekend will wrap up with a gala Saturday at the Rochester Golf and Country Club.