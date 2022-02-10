2022 Winter Dance Party a huge success

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Last week, music fans got their groove on at the Surf Ballroom for the return of the Winter Dance Party.
About 1,600 people attended over the course of the three day event, the first one since 2020. In addition, the Surf completely sold out of their three day passes, as well as Don McLean's show last Thursday. Both Friday's and Saturday's shows also saw high attendance.
Executive director Laurie Lietz is upbeat about how the annual celebration can draw in crowds spanning many generations, young and old.
"There are so many traditions that have been held near and dear to everyone's hearts since 1979, but it's important for us too to bring in new folks to keep it going. We had a nice mix of new attendees and those who have been coming here for 40+ years."
After a couple of challenging years, Lietz says it's touching to see music fans reunite after a pandemic pause.
"They call themselves 'the February family'. It's tradition for many of them to get together each February here at the Surf Ballroom, and they haven't gotten to do that for an extra year. It would be extra sweet for everyone to renew those friendships and make new memories here."
Planning is already underway for next year's event.