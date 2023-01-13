2022 was a big year for charity at First Security Bank

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – 2022 was a big year for giving at First Security Bank and the First Security Charitable Foundation.
Both institutions combined to distribute $157,016.25 to food banks, schools, non-profits, and others.
“We always say when you bank locally with a community bank, your money has a double impact,” says Matt Bradley, VP of Marketing and Communications. “Local banking means more support for the needs of local communities, and we’re excited to show that impact as we enter 2023.”
Donations included:
- $1,250 to the Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School culinary team for a trip to a national competition
- $2,500 to help the Marble Rock Community Center replace its air conditioner
- $2,500 to help various local food banks remain stocked during the slow summer season
- $2,500 for the construction of a zip line in Thornton
- $6,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors
- $7,500 to the Marble Rock Fire Department to go toward a new pumper truck
- $10,000 to the Riceville Community Club for a splash pad project
- $20,000 to the Rudd Park Board for a splash pad and playground project
- $125,000 pledged, with $25,000 paid this year, to the NIACC regional career center project to be built in Charles City
In addition, First Security Bank says $160,000 has been reserved for future donations, bringing the grand total of community support to $317,016.25.
First Security says it also provides promotional assistance for these projects, encouraging others to join in lending their support. That includes videos that can be seen on the bank’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fsbt1, and social media posts through the bank’s Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram pages.
“We feel it’s important to spread the word and let people know when we find a worthy cause to support,” says Bradley.