2022 Top of Iowa All-Conference Softball Teams

  • Updated
  • 0
Top of Iowa Conference

2022 Top of Iowa West Division

Softball All-Conference Teams

FIRST TEAM

Allison Barrus                  Belmond-Klemme Jr.

Abbie Capesius               Bishop Garrigan So.

Darius Goche                   Bishop Garrigan Jr.

Addy Jeske                       Eagle Grove Fr.

Tarissa Middleton           Eagle Grove Fr.

Keevan Jones                   Forest City Sr.

Payton Harle                    Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr.

Natalie  Brandenburg      Lake Mills Jr.

Dottie Byars                      Lake Mills So.

Madison Edwards            Lake Mills Jr.

Ashlyn Bechler                 North Iowa Fr.

Cassie Beadle                   North Union Sr.

Shelby Fraker                  North Union Jr.

Emily Meyer                    North Union Jr.

Sam Nielsen                    North Union Sr.

Kamryn Eckels                West Hancock Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Molly Hartwig                   Belmond-Klemme Sr.

Jennah Meyer                   Belmond-Klemme Sr.

Ashlynn Willms                 Belmond-Klemme Sr.

Sacha Alesch                    Bishop Garrigan 08

Hanna Merron                  Bishop Garrigan Fr.

Sabrina Flumerfelt            Eagle Grove Sr.

Nadia Kaiser                    Eagle Grove So.

Sam Bergstrom                Forest City Jr.

Allison Klein                     Forest City Jr.

Aly Derr                           Garner-Hayfield-Ventura So.

Jailyn Krein                      Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr.

Brynn Rognes                   Lake Mills So.

Jaycee Plath                     North Iowa So.

Maggie Engelby                North Union Sr.

Naomi Jones                    North Union So.

Libby Stevens                  North Union So.

Ella Ulrich                        North Union Jr.

Dru Hagen                       West Hancock Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ava Negrete                     Belmond-Klemme Sr.

Zoe Montag                     Bishop Garrigan Fr.

Brooklyn Osborne            Eagle Grove So.

Aubrey Miller                   Forest City Fr.

Kylie Hughes                   Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr.

Finley Rogstad                 Lake Mills Jr.

Eden Greensky                North Iowa Fr.

Beth Streuber                  North Union So.

Eden Nielsen                    West Hancock So.

Player of the Year: Emily Meyer, North Union

Coach of the Year: Kim Price, North Union

2022 Top of Iowa East Division   

Softball All-Conference Teams

FIRST TEAM

Kaylea Fessler                  Central Springs Sr.

Ashlyn  Hoeft                   Central Springs Sr.

Madisyn Kelley                 Central Springs Sr.

Cooper Klaahsen              Central Springs Jr.

Lainie Bouillon                  Nashua-Plainfield Jr.

Emily Opstvedt                 Newman Catholic Jr.

Emma Weiner                   Newman Catholic Sr.

Kiya Johnson                    North Butler Jr.

Leah Grimm                     Osage Jr.

Ashley Halbach                 Osage Sr.

Chloe Rooney                   Rockford Sr.

Mallory Juhl                      Saint Ansgar Jr.

Kennedy Schwiesow          Saint Ansgar Sr.

Maddie Hubka                  West Fork Sr.

Kalli Trewin                      West Fork Sr.

Libby Trewin                    West Fork Fr.

SECOND TEAM

Lizzy Hamand                  Central Springs Jr.

Azaria McDonough           Central Springs Fr.

Abby Pate                       Central Springs Jr.

Aurora Stepleton             Central Springs Jr.

Makenzie Foelske            Nashua-Plainfield Sr.

Ellyse Ball                       Newman Catholic Sr.

Madi Elwood                   Newman Catholic Sr.

Anna Endelman              North Butler Sr.

Haley Freesemann          North Butler Sr.

Taylor Klobassa              Osage So.

Sydney Muller                Osage Jr.

McKinnley Hoffman        Rockford Jr.

Abby Hemann                Saint Ansgar Sr.

Josie Juhl                      Saint Ansgar Fr.

Madisyn Bonner             West Fork Sr.

JoAnna Wallace              West Fork Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Carly Ryan                      Central Springs Jr.

Brynn Wright                  Nashua-Plainfield Sr.

Leah Martinez                 Newman Catholic Sr.

Carly Adelmund              North Butler Sr.

Kelsi Liddle                     Northwood-Kensett So.

Mari Fox                         Osage Jr.

Maddie Muller                Rockford Sr.

Emma Hicken                Saint Ansgar Sr.

Breckyn Dickman          West Fork So.

Co-Players of the Year: Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs and Madisyn Kelley, Central Springs

Coach of the Year: BJ Fessler, Central Springs

