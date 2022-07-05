2022 Top of Iowa All-Conference Softball Teams

2022 Top of Iowa West Division
Softball All-Conference Teams
FIRST TEAM
Allison Barrus Belmond-Klemme Jr.
Abbie Capesius Bishop Garrigan So.
Darius Goche Bishop Garrigan Jr.
Addy Jeske Eagle Grove Fr.
Tarissa Middleton Eagle Grove Fr.
Keevan Jones Forest City Sr.
Payton Harle Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr.
Natalie Brandenburg Lake Mills Jr.
Dottie Byars Lake Mills So.
Madison Edwards Lake Mills Jr.
Ashlyn Bechler North Iowa Fr.
Cassie Beadle North Union Sr.
Shelby Fraker North Union Jr.
Emily Meyer North Union Jr.
Sam Nielsen North Union Sr.
Kamryn Eckels West Hancock Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Molly Hartwig Belmond-Klemme Sr.
Jennah Meyer Belmond-Klemme Sr.
Ashlynn Willms Belmond-Klemme Sr.
Sacha Alesch Bishop Garrigan 08
Hanna Merron Bishop Garrigan Fr.
Sabrina Flumerfelt Eagle Grove Sr.
Nadia Kaiser Eagle Grove So.
Sam Bergstrom Forest City Jr.
Allison Klein Forest City Jr.
Aly Derr Garner-Hayfield-Ventura So.
Jailyn Krein Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr.
Brynn Rognes Lake Mills So.
Jaycee Plath North Iowa So.
Maggie Engelby North Union Sr.
Naomi Jones North Union So.
Libby Stevens North Union So.
Ella Ulrich North Union Jr.
Dru Hagen West Hancock Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ava Negrete Belmond-Klemme Sr.
Zoe Montag Bishop Garrigan Fr.
Brooklyn Osborne Eagle Grove So.
Aubrey Miller Forest City Fr.
Kylie Hughes Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr.
Finley Rogstad Lake Mills Jr.
Eden Greensky North Iowa Fr.
Beth Streuber North Union So.
Eden Nielsen West Hancock So.
Player of the Year: Emily Meyer, North Union
Coach of the Year: Kim Price, North Union
2022 Top of Iowa East Division
Softball All-Conference Teams
FIRST TEAM
Kaylea Fessler Central Springs Sr.
Ashlyn Hoeft Central Springs Sr.
Madisyn Kelley Central Springs Sr.
Cooper Klaahsen Central Springs Jr.
Lainie Bouillon Nashua-Plainfield Jr.
Emily Opstvedt Newman Catholic Jr.
Emma Weiner Newman Catholic Sr.
Kiya Johnson North Butler Jr.
Leah Grimm Osage Jr.
Ashley Halbach Osage Sr.
Chloe Rooney Rockford Sr.
Mallory Juhl Saint Ansgar Jr.
Kennedy Schwiesow Saint Ansgar Sr.
Maddie Hubka West Fork Sr.
Kalli Trewin West Fork Sr.
Libby Trewin West Fork Fr.
SECOND TEAM
Lizzy Hamand Central Springs Jr.
Azaria McDonough Central Springs Fr.
Abby Pate Central Springs Jr.
Aurora Stepleton Central Springs Jr.
Makenzie Foelske Nashua-Plainfield Sr.
Ellyse Ball Newman Catholic Sr.
Madi Elwood Newman Catholic Sr.
Anna Endelman North Butler Sr.
Haley Freesemann North Butler Sr.
Taylor Klobassa Osage So.
Sydney Muller Osage Jr.
McKinnley Hoffman Rockford Jr.
Abby Hemann Saint Ansgar Sr.
Josie Juhl Saint Ansgar Fr.
Madisyn Bonner West Fork Sr.
JoAnna Wallace West Fork Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Carly Ryan Central Springs Jr.
Brynn Wright Nashua-Plainfield Sr.
Leah Martinez Newman Catholic Sr.
Carly Adelmund North Butler Sr.
Kelsi Liddle Northwood-Kensett So.
Mari Fox Osage Jr.
Maddie Muller Rockford Sr.
Emma Hicken Saint Ansgar Sr.
Breckyn Dickman West Fork So.
Co-Players of the Year: Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs and Madisyn Kelley, Central Springs
Coach of the Year: BJ Fessler, Central Springs