2022 student survey shows more kids are struggling with their mental health

OLMSTED COUNTY-A new student survey from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Education showed that 29% of students across the state are struggling with their long term mental, behavioral or emotional health.
In 2019, 23% of students said they were struggling with their mental health and only 18% said the same in 2016.
More than 135,000 students were surveyed across the state in the 2022 survey.
The statewide trend can be found in Rochester and Olmsted County as well.
Of the 700 11th grade Rochester students, 48% of girls and 18% of boys said they are struggling with their mental health.
Similar numbers are found in Olmsted County, with 45% of girls and 19% boys answering yes to struggling with long term mental health.
More than 1,030 students were surveyed in the county.
Rochester's State Sen. Liz Boldon, who is serving on the Education Policy Committee in the 2023 legislative session, among others, said the jarring report will likely prompt legislative action.
"Basically, anyone I talk to who has any connection with education or students brings up the critical needs around mental health and mental health care. So, that is certainly is something that is forefront of my mind and will certainly look at policies to meet those needs as best as possible," Boldon said.
Some of Rochester Public Schools' legislative priorities for 2023 include more state funding for mental health staff and services.
The next legislative session starts on Jan. 3.