2022 schedule is released for the Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minnesota Vikings have released their schedule for the 2022 NFL season.
Things kick off on September 11 at the Vikings host the Green Bay Packers and the season will conclude on either January 7 or 8 with Minnesota tangling with the Chicago Bears. Other highlights include a Thanksgiving game against the New England Patriots, a Christmas Eve clash with the New York Giants, and a New Year’s Day rematch with the Packers.
The Vikings’ pre-season schedule includes contests with the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos.
Week 1 (Sept. 11) - VIKINGS VS PACKERS (3:25 pm)
Week 2 (Sept. 19) Vikings at Philadelphia (7:30 pm Monday Night Football)
Week 3 (Sept. 25) VIKINGS VS LIONS (Noon)
Week 4 (Oct. 2) Vikings at Saints (8:30 am LONDON)
Week 5: (Oct. 9) VIKINGS VS BEARS (Noon)
Week 6: (Oct. 16) Vikings at Dolphins (Noon)
Week 7 – BYE
Week 8 (Oct. 30) VIKINGS VS CARDINALS (Noon)
Week 9 (Nov. 6) Vikings at Commanders (Noon)
Week 10 (Nov. 13) Vikings at Bills (Noon)
Week 11 (Nov. 20) VIKINGS VS COWBOYS (3:25 pm)
Week 12 (Nov. 24, Thanksgiving) VIKINGS VS PATRIOTS (7:20 pm Thursday Night Football)
Week 13 (Dec. 4) VIKINGS VS JETS (Noon)
Week 14 (Dec. 11) Vikings at Lions (Noon)
Week 15 (Dec. 17 or 18) VIKINGS VS COLTS (Time TBD)
Week 16 (Dec. 24) VIKINGS VS GIANTS (Noon)
WEEK 17 (Jan. 1) Vikings at Packers (3:25 pm)
Week 18 (Jan. 7 or 8) Vikings at Bears (Time TBD)