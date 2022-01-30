2022 legislative session to kick off on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The 2022 legislative session is set to begin on Monday as lawmakers will have to figure out a way to spend a $7.7 billion surplus.
Governor Tim Walz has already proposed his administration's plan that includes spending on:
- Educational services such as mental health staff, diverse teachers, early screenings and early childhood mental health grants.
- "Walz bucks" or direct payments of $175 or $350 to more than 2.7 million Minnesota homeowners.
- More than $220 million for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to help combat climate change on public and private lands, as well as improve existing parks.
- Universal free lunch for kids.
State GOP leaders have countered the administration's offer by proposing tax cuts for Minnesotans, which also includes the erasure of a social security tax, as well as increased funding for public safety.
The Republicans of Olmsted County Chairman Chris Brandt said GOP leaders want district attorneys to prosecute all crimes.
"We want to stop letting people burn down our cities.. we want to stop the car jackings in the Minneapolis and we want to have district attorneys that start doing their jobs and start prosecuting criminals and what would help a long way up to do that is to actually support and fully fund out police," Brandt said.
DFL Senate District 26 Chairman Mark Liebow said his party also wants to focus on the COVID-19 economic fallout, supporting those affected.
In 2021, the legislature proposed payments to frontline workers but negotiations failed.
Liebow said the legislature likely has three months to come to an agreement for payments to frontline workers before the measures legislative vitality disappears all together.
To watch the 2022 legislative session, click here.