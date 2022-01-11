2022 Iowa legislative session kicks off this week in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa - Lawmakers in Iowa are back to work, as the legislative session kicked off this week in Des Moines.
While the first day typically consists of housekeeping duties and assigning legislators to committees, the real work of lawmaking gets underway officially Tuesday.
Arguably one of the biggest concerns among lawmakers is the ongoing workforce shortage, an issue that's top of mind for State Senator Waylon Brown.
"How can we get more people back into the workforce? How can we attract more people into our state? At the end of the day, that's what we need to grow our economy."
Another key issue is the state's childcare crisis. As an educator, State Representative Sharon Steckman knows this is crucial.
"We need to invest in our kids. That's our future. As an educator, it's the best thing to invest in."
Employment and education are just a few pieces of the puzzle when it comes to encouraging people to move to the Hawkeye State. Those workers will need somewhere to live, and it's something State Representative Shannon Latham says needs to be addressed, especially in rural Iowa.
"We know that we need to bring all of those pieces of the puzzle together, including childcare and affordable housing, so that we are able to attract those workers that we are in desparate need of."
Steckman and Latham say the state needs to do more work to retain residents and grow the state's population.
"We have to for the sake of Iowans, and for Iowa. We want our kids to stay here, we want them to know it's a great place to live here," Steckman said.
"I truly believe as Iowans, we have more in common. We are all here serving because we are interested in doing what's best for our constituents. We really feel called to serve. I'm optimistic and looking forward to the session that's ahead," Latham said.
Despite an environment of divisiveness, Brown hopes that Republicans and Democrats can work together to get things done.
"You have to look at things in different lenses, in order to see, 'yeah, I didn't think of it that way, but that makes perfect sense, or 'I understand where you're coming from on that.' Those open lines of communication are the most important part," Brown said.
Ragan says legislators need to stay away from decisive issues and focus on doing what's best for the state of Iowa.
"This is an opportunity for people to work together when we're down here. I'm hoping that will be the attitude. It has not always been, but there have been productive things we have done together," Ragan said.
Governor Kim Reynolds will meet with legislators tomorrow as part of her 'Condition of the State' address, which gets underway at 6 p.m.