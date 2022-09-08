2022 Iowa Independent Film Festival to feature movies from Iowa and all over the world

MASON CITY, Iowa – “Overture, curtain, lights. This is it, the night of nights.”
The Iowa Independent Film Festival starts Thursday in Cerro Gordo County. 51 films representing the work of filmmakers from 17 countries will be shown, starting with a presentation of films made within a one-county radius of Cerro Gordo County at the Mason City Public Library from 6 to 8 pm Thursday. The Festival then continues Friday and Saturday with films being shown at Lake Theatre in Clear Lake and Mason City Community Theatre.
Festival Communications Director Joshua Masson says they had 215 submissions this year and to make it into the festival “The #1 thing is story. Was the story intriguing? Then, was it well made? Is it watchable?”
The films range in length from under 3 minutes to over 100 minutes with a mix of shorts, documentaries, features, and animations that covers a wide range of genres and subjects.
“These movies are independent, meaning they weren’t made in Hollywood, but we have curated the best quality submissions to showcase the quality films being made around the world and indeed right here in Iowa,” states Masson.
The 2022 Festival also includes a tour of the Renovo Media Group’s film production studios in Clear Lake and buying a ticket for the entire festival comes with a free meal from the Casper Taco Food Truck on Saturday. Admission to Local Filmmakers night and the Awards Ceremony are also free and open to the public.