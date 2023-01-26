2022 Community Indicators predict strong population growth to continue for Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 2022 Olmsted County Community Indicators report is now available on the county website.
The report is focused on comparing Olmsted County’s measures to Minnesota and the nation and presents trend data to show how things have changed over time is also provided for some measures.
Highlights of the 2022 report include:
- The population increased by 12% in the last decade and is projected to grow by 8% over the next 10 years.
- Olmsted County is now the seventh largest population among Minnesota counties (up from #8).
- Overall, Olmsted County surpasses state and national rates in many areas, including a higher percentage of adults with bachelor’s degrees or higher, higher median household income, lower unemployment rate, and lower poverty rate.
- Like Minnesota and the nation, disparities exist for various resident groups who experience higher unemployment rates, lower median household income, and higher rates of poverty.
