2022 award winners announced by North Iowa Band Festival

MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Band Festival is announcing the winners of two prestigious awards.
Richard “Dick” Leet is being given the 2022 Grand Marshal Award. The Band Festival Committee says Leet was the founding director of the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum, was a member of the Mason City Sesquicentennial Committee in 2003, and created the logo for the Band Festival in 1992, 1993, and 1994.
The Klempnauer Award, named for long-time Band Festival volunteer and supporter Dan Klempnauer, is going to the members of the Performing Arts Pavilion Committee. Formed in 1999 by Al Zook, the Committee put in many years of hard work to create a new performance site for the Band Festival and the Mason City Municipal Band. Their efforts resulted in the dedication of the Principal® Pavilion in the fall of 2021.
Current members of the Committee are Robin Anderson, Scott Bell, Bob Fisher, Dr. Darrell Fisher, Dennis Higgins, John Klemas, and Russ Kramer. Committee members Al Zook, Gil Lettow, Rich Dean, and Vance Baird died before the pavilion project was finished.