2018 Beltrami jail death to be reviewed by Minnesota Attorney General's Office

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office will help review the 2018 death of a prisoner in the Beltrami County Jail.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed its investigation into the death of Hardel Sherrell in August 2022 and referred the matter to Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson for consideration for criminal charges. Attorney General Keith Ellison says he has accepted County Attorney Hanson’s request to assist in reviewing the case.
“Hardel Sherrell’s life was important and had value,” says AG Ellison. “We’re committed to assisting the Beltrami County Attorney and will follow justice wherever it leads. To Hardel’s mother and loved ones: you have my deepest condolences, and you can count on our very best effort.”
When this review will be completed is not known.