200 grams of meth send Rochester man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been sentenced but his female co-defendant still awaits trial for more than 200 grams of meth seized in Olmsted County.
Jose Noe Aguilera, 30 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend seven years and one month in state prison, with credit for 127 days already served. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree drug possession.
Aguilera and Marina Garza, 37 of Rochester, were arrested in May 2022 after a traffic stop involving the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team. Court documents state 209 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in Aguilera and Garza’s vehicle.
Garza has pleaded not guilty to first-degree drugs sales and first-degree drug possession. Her trial is set to start on December 26, 2023.