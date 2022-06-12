20 fired employees now suing Mayo Clinic over COVID vaccine mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 20 formers employees are now suing Mayo Clinic and the Mayo Foundation for religious discrimination.
Six different lawsuits have now been filed in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota over Mayo terminating employees who failed to abide by the healthcare provider’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. The former employees worked at Mayo Clinic or Mayo Foundation facilities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Arizona.
All the lawsuits make similar allegations that Mayo refused to grant religious exemptions to its COVID-19 vaccination mandate and then refused to explain why those exemptions were not granted. In one case, Mayo did grant an exemption from the vaccine but then would not give the former employee an exemption from weekly testing. In another case, a religious exemption was granted but the ex-employee says they were then fired for not wearing eye goggles which other Mayo employees, including a supervisor, were not required to wear. Some of the lawsuits also claim Mayo mandated COVID-19 vaccinations even for remote workers who had no contact with patients or other employees.
Several of the lawsuits allege that Mayo Clinic did grant religious exemptions to younger workers but not older and more highly paid employees.
Mayo Clinic fired roughly 700 employees for refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine. Court filings show the healthcare provider has not yet responded to these lawsuits.