$20,000 goes to support Hiawatha Homes

The organization supports those living with disabilities in Rochester.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Bea Family Foundation gifted Hiawatha Homes a check for $20,000 today. The money will help them provide support services to people in Olmsted County with developmental disabilities, medical health needs and autism. Cindy Ostrowski, the CEO of Hiawatha Homes, said the money will make a big difference.

“The funding that we receive from the state is not enough to provide really good staffing and t-staffing support and program support, so any gifts we get are just extremely helpful in providing quality support and services and gifting those funds back to our program and supporting people and our staff," Ostrowski said.

Over eighty people benefit from the services that Hiawatha Homes provides.

