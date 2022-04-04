20,000 birds killed after flu confirmed in Dodge County commercial turkey flock

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed at a commercial turkey farm in Dodge County. It was diagnosed on April 3rd and the 20,000 birds were quarantined and euthanized April 4th.
This is the second case in Southeastern Minnesota. On March 25th, a backyard flock of 20 chickens and ducks were discovered to have bird flu. It was one of two first confirmed cases in the state.
According to US Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service data, there have been 6 affected commercial flocks and 2 backyard flocks in Minnesota for a total of more than 400,000 birds killed. In Iowa, 12 affected commercial flocks and 2 backyard flocks make for a total of more than 13 million birds killed.
Minnesota is the country's leading turkey producer and Iowa is the leading egg producer.