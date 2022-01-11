$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in New Hampton

CLIVE, Iowa – A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a convenience store in New Hampton.
The Iowa Lottery says the ticket purchased at the Casey’s at 615 N. Linn Avenue came within one number of Monday’s $26.8 million jackpot. Whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play option, which turned a $1 million win into $2 million. The New Hampton ticket was the only $2 million winner in the country on Monday.
Monday’s winning numbers were 14-17-18-21-27 and Powerball 9 and the Power Play option was 2.
Casey’s will receive a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $2 million-winning ticket. The winner must submit their ticket at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive within 365 days of the drawing.