 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in New Hampton

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa Powerball

CLIVE, Iowa – A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a convenience store in New Hampton.

The Iowa Lottery says the ticket purchased at the Casey’s at 615 N. Linn Avenue came within one number of Monday’s $26.8 million jackpot.  Whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play option, which turned a $1 million win into $2 million.  The New Hampton ticket was the only $2 million winner in the country on Monday.

Monday’s winning numbers were 14-17-18-21-27 and Powerball 9 and the Power Play option was 2.

Casey’s will receive a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $2 million-winning ticket.  The winner must submit their ticket at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive within 365 days of the drawing.

Tags

Recommended for you