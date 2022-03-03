2 from Mason City arrested for trying to steal ATMs from banks

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa - Two people from Mason City are facing charges for attempting to steal ATMs.
Ryan Marek, 30, and Brandon Huftstedler, 36, of Mason City, are facing a plethora of charges, including multiple felony burglary counts.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said that on Jan. 5, there were reports of numerous burglaries in the town of Dike, including at two banks where the culprits attempted to remove ATMs.
On March 1, Marek was arrested in Garner. Hufstedler was already being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.