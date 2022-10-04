18th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser in Rochester supports local artists

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Channel One's 18th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser began today. The regional food bank worked with local restaurants and artists to offer people gourmet soups and hand-painted bowls in an effort to raise money. Channel One Communications and Marketing Coordinator Haley Bice said she enjoys seeing artists support people in need.
"I love Empty Bowls. It's a great event because that we have so many partners involved with it, and I'm a local supporter of the arts. I am on the board for Art on the Ave, so I'm always really excited to see local artists come and support people in need and also promote their work as well in that avenue," Bice said.
People will continue to pick up their orders tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.