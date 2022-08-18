16th annual Tee it Up for the Troops event honors and celebrates area veterans

Rochester, Minn. - Thursday was dedicated to honoring all veterans in our community as part of the 16th annual Tee it Up for the Troops event.
The fundraiser started big by taking to the skies as two Navy Seals parachuted onto the Willow Creek Golf Course as a large crowd cheered them on.
At noon the opening ceremonies began with the Color Guard and National Anthem.
The program also included honoring a number of WWII veterans by detailing their history and thanking them for their service.
Later, the Bell of Honor tolled seven times as a sign of respect for fallen service members. Doves were released as Gold Star Family members stood next to photos of them on the green and received their loved ones' tags.
Robert and Laurie Hebert were among those families. The couple's son Tony died in Iraq in 2007.
Fifteen years later they continue to honor his sacrifice and remember him alongside other fallen soldiers.
"They're important to us. It's important that people remember," said Robert. "And, don't forget our children," added Laurie.
The event aims to support veterans transitioning from the battlefield to the home front.
Nationally $13 million has been donated to partnering veterans support organizations.
The direct financial support for veterans goes towards areas such as housing and homelessness, family and caregiver support, suicide prevention and PTSD and traumatic bring injury treatment.
Thursday's event was sold out but if you'd like to donate to the cause you can click this link.