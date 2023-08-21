140 years ago, deadly Rochester tornado helps give rise to Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The afternoon and evening of Aug. 21, 1883 proved to be a challenging time for residents across southern Minnesota as three significant tornadoes blew through the region.
The two F3 and one F5 tornadoes impacted parts of Dodge, Olmsted and Winona counties, killing roughly 40 people and injuring over 200, according to the National Weather Service.
The first tornado to touch down that afternoon, estimated as an F3 by Thomas P. Grazulis, began about ten miles south of Rochester, near Pleasant Grove, Minn. The second tornado, estimated as an F5 and the most destructive of the three, hit around 6:30 p.m. that evening. This tornado began four miles west of Hayfield, Minn and moved into northern Rochester.
The NWS reports the mile-wide F5 tornado stayed on the ground for 25 miles before dissipating ten miles east of the city. Over 135 homes were destroyed with another 200 damaged. 35 people were killed and over 200 injured people were in desperate need of medical attention.
Prior to the tornadoes, Minnesota only had three hospitals outside of the Twin Cities; none of them were located near Rochester.
After the F5 tornado struck, Rommel Hall, once a dance hall, was transformed into a temporary emergency room. Doctors William Mayo and his two sons (William and Charles) stepped in to help those in need of help. Mother Mary Alfred Moes of the Sisters of St. Francis also helped care for patients.
It was then the Mayo family and the Sisters of St. Francis knew their needed to be a hospital in Rochester. They banded together to form what we know as St. Mary's Hospital which then led to the creation of the Mayo Clinic.
Luckily, there are no tornadoes in the forecast for Aug. 21, 2023, however we will be facing an intense heat wave through the week.