140 years ago, deadly Rochester tornado helps give rise to Mayo Clinic

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

140 years ago, deadly Rochester tornado helps give rise to Mayo Clinic

  • Updated
  • 0
Estimated tornado track through Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The afternoon and evening of Aug. 21, 1883 proved to be a challenging time for residents across southern Minnesota as three significant tornadoes blew through the region.

The two F3 and one F5 tornadoes impacted parts of Dodge, Olmsted and Winona counties, killing roughly 40 people and injuring over 200, according to the National Weather Service.

The first tornado to touch down that afternoon, estimated as an F3 by Thomas P. Grazulis, began about ten miles south of Rochester, near Pleasant Grove, Minn. The second tornado, estimated as an F5 and the most destructive of the three, hit around 6:30 p.m. that evening. This tornado began four miles west of Hayfield, Minn and moved into northern Rochester.

Estimated tornado track through Dodge, Olmsted County

The NWS reports the mile-wide F5 tornado stayed on the ground for 25 miles before dissipating ten miles east of the city. Over 135 homes were destroyed with another 200 damaged. 35 people were killed and over 200 injured people were in desperate need of medical attention.

Prior to the tornadoes, Minnesota only had three hospitals outside of the Twin Cities; none of them were located near Rochester.

After the F5 tornado struck, Rommel Hall, once a dance hall, was transformed into a temporary emergency room. Doctors William Mayo and his two sons (William and Charles) stepped in to help those in need of help. Mother Mary Alfred Moes of the Sisters of St. Francis also helped care for patients. 

It was then the Mayo family and the Sisters of St. Francis knew their needed to be a hospital in Rochester. They banded together to form what we know as St. Mary's Hospital which then led to the creation of the Mayo Clinic.

Luckily, there are no tornadoes in the forecast for Aug. 21, 2023, however we will be facing an intense heat wave through the week. For the latest on the forecast head over to the KIMT Weather Page.