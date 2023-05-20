13th annual Art on the Ave in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 13th annual "Art on the Ave" happened today at a neighborhood near Slatterly Park. "Art on the Ave" is a spring festival meant to showcase area artists and musicians. There were vendors showcasing a wide range of artwork including small canvas paintings, coasters with some fun images, and crocheted dolls as well as musicians, such as Jason Evans, performing live music. One of the big parts of the festival was when people unveiled regional artist Tim Adams' handcrafted sculpture, which is the 19th public sculpture installed in that neighborhood.
“Most of my pieces are just rotating pieces that go from one place to another, so to have a piece that’s gonna be permanent, that’s like…really…makes me feel really good inside because somebody trusted me enough that they’re gonna let it go forever," Adams said.
"Art on the Ave" will do a call for art submissions later this year in the fall.