12th annual Austin Artworks Festival starts Saturday

AUSTIN, Minn. – Up to 10,000 people are expected to enjoy the Austin Artworks Festival.
The 12th annual two-day salute to visual, performing, and literary arts will run from 9 am to 5 pm Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday at the Heart of Downtown Austin.
The festival is free and open to the public and will include:
● Chastity Brown playing at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday at 7 pm. Tickets are available.
● Featured Artist Heather Friedli, known for her contemporary impressionist oil paintings and who is also an award-winning snow sculptor.
● Author and illustrator Nancy Carlson, whose books including “I Like Me” have been featured on Reading Rainbow, will appear on the Authors’ stage.
More information is available online at austinareaarts.org.