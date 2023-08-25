 Skip to main content
12th annual Austin Artworks Festival starts Saturday

AUSTIN, Minn. – Up to 10,000 people are expected to enjoy the Austin Artworks Festival.

The 12th annual two-day salute to visual, performing, and literary arts will run from 9 am to 5 pm Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday at the Heart of Downtown Austin.

The festival is free and open to the public and will include:

● Chastity Brown playing at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday at 7 pm.  Tickets are available.

● Featured Artist Heather Friedli, known for her contemporary impressionist oil paintings and who is also an award-winning snow sculptor.

● Author and illustrator Nancy Carlson, whose books including “I Like Me” have been featured on Reading Rainbow, will appear on the Authors’ stage.

More information is available online at austinareaarts.org.