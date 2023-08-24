125 Live receives nearly $15,000 grant from Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn.-125 Live recently received a $15,000 grant from Mayo Clinic to help expand their cancer survivor fitness program.
The cancer survivor fitness program helps both cancer patients and survivors with getting back into shape during recovery and treatment as well as helping to reduce potential side affects with treatment.
The class runs 3 days a week for 6 week sessions to bring those with a cancer diagnosis together to reach their fitness and health goals.
125 Live operations manager Jen Schimek says, “I find it very inspiring to work with people who have been living with cancer diagnosis because there's so much that they can do that they're not really aware of.”
If you have a cancer diagnosis and would like to sign up for the class head to https://125livemn.org