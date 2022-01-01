125 Live open house to ring in the new year, and bring in new members

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new year means new goals, new resolutions and for some, that means getting into shape and staying active.
125 Live had an open house Saturday to welcome individuals who are making fitness a priority for the new year.
The all-inclusive social and fitness facility offered offered exercise classes and programs from boxing - to dancing - and tours of the facility to encourage current members to keep coming back.
Operations director Ken Baerg says what sets them apart from other fitness clubs is incorporating programs meant to bring people together.
“We have fitness classes that are designed not only to get you a great workout - but opportunity to make friends, create a social network that you might not get anywhere else - especially currently in this pandemic,” he explains.
Baerg adds, “And just really letting people know that as far as 125 Live - we're an all-inclusive facility for adults catering to the needs of as many people as possible.”
He says they hope to provide a healthy alternative to working out - outside during the winter time.
“It’s cold and it's miserable outside now with the winter time we have that standard add-on new year's resolution, that I'm going to get fit this year - but at the same time, I’m also not going to go outside slip on ice and break my leg - we're going to do activities inside.,” says Baerg.
125 Live says they have had an influx of members - with just over 4,000 members currently - gaining nearly 100 new members a month.
125 Live is ADA compliant. They recently received a grant to provide additional services for individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities to be even more inclusive.