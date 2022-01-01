You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Gradually Ending This Evening Then Dangerous Cold
Overnight...

.A band of moderate to locally heavy snow is ongoing over much of
central and southern Iowa from near Tama and through the Des
Moines metro and towards Greenfield and southward. The snow will
gradually diminish from northwest to southeast into the early
evening hours. Dangerous travel will persist due to the
combination of poor travel conditions along with dangerous cold.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST
this evening.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

125 Live open house to ring in the new year, and bring in new members

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new year means new goals, new resolutions and for some, that means getting into shape and staying active. 

125 Live had an open house Saturday to welcome  individuals who are making fitness a priority for the new year. 

The all-inclusive social and fitness facility offered offered exercise classes and programs from boxing - to dancing -  and tours of the facility to encourage current members to keep coming back. 

Operations director Ken Baerg says what sets them apart from other fitness clubs is incorporating programs meant to bring people together. 

“We have fitness classes that are designed not only to get you a great workout - but opportunity to make friends, create a social network that you might not get anywhere else - especially currently in this pandemic,” he explains. 

Baerg adds, “And just really letting people know that as far as 125 Live - we're an all-inclusive facility for adults catering to the needs of as many people as possible.”

He says they hope to provide a  healthy alternative to working out - outside  during the winter time.  

“It’s cold and it's miserable outside now with the winter time we have that standard add-on new year's resolution, that I'm going to get fit this year - but at the same time, I’m also not going to go outside slip on ice and break my leg - we're going to do activities inside.,” says Baerg. 

125 Live says they have had an influx of members - with just over 4,000 members currently - gaining nearly 100 new members a month. 

125 Live is ADA compliant. They recently received a grant to provide additional services for individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities to be even more inclusive.

 

Tags

Recommended for you