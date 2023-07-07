125 live offering technology classes to older adults

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With technology changing at a faster rate, older adults may have a hard time keeping up.
Some changes in technology have led to older adults dealing with scammers and misinformation on the internet. 125 live community manager Cheryl Thode says that it’s hard for older adults to ask for help.
Those says, "Many have been compromised and don't want to talk about it, and many are concerned that that will happen to them. So getting information, we could do a class and we do a class every month on safe internet."
The classes focus on internet safety and use. This July they recently added classes on smartphones, I-pads, and computers.
She also says, "I think they're extremely important. I think they're valuable in that they walk away with knowledge and then they share that knowledge amongst themselves and within their community groups so it spreads it around a little bit and hopefully it's the accurate information and they're feeling more comfortable to explore in a safe way."