125 LIVE launches a program to offer free meals to seniors over 60

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 125 LIVE launched a new program to help seniors get a healthy meal while creating social bonds.
The organization recently received a grant with the help of Southeast Minnesota Citizens Action Council (SEMCAC) to provide free meals to people age 60 and older in the community. You don't have to be a 125 Live member.
Operations director, Ken Baerg says the facility has been looking for an opportunity to start a congregate dining program since before the pandemic, adding the effects of COVID hit 125 Live and its senior members hard.
“A lot of older adults were going through a lot of nutritional insecurities, and so what we were having with these issues was getting people to have enough food to eat and eating a more diverse range of foods,” he explains.
“They would be eating breakfast cereal 2-3 meals a day, they weren't getting the proper nutrition, they had difficulty getting out. So bringing people together with a healthy meal has just been a huge benefit for our community.”
The meals are served every weekday from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. There will also be social activities like games and live music starting at 11 a.m. so people can connect with one another.
“Introduce them to not only making friends - but finding new hobbies and interests, things that can engage them, and just enable them a little more of an outlet than what they would be just sitting at home isolated,” adds Baerg.
125 Live is looking for ways to help even more people.
Donations are encouraged and they are always welcoming volunteers.
To sign up, people can call 125 LIVE at (507) 287-1404 to make a reservation for which days they would like.