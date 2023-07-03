125 LIVE Independence Day party

ROCHESTER, Minn.-125 LIVE hosted a Fourth of July celebration today. Over a hundred people attended the party. Attendees could feast on some brats and pick out their own toppings at a bar. Also, the community center's in-house band The Preserves played covers of lots of different songs. Around the halfway point of the party, partygoers had the opportunity to have fun with sparklers and give a piñata a good whack. Jen Schimek, the operations manager of 125 LIVE, explained why music is so good at bringing people together.
“Just the joy and the rhythm of music, getting up and dancing with your friends, singing the words together, going back in time, sharing memories, and just having that camaraderie that a big, giant community center like 125 LIVE brings to the world," Schimek said.
125 LIVE will host a Halloween party later this year. It'll be a zumba party with Halloween treats.