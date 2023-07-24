125 LIVE holds quilt sale

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A quilt sale was held earlier today at 125 LIVE. The sale was organized by the 125 Castle Quilters. The 125 Castle Quilters are 125 LIVE's in-house quilting club. Lots of different patterns were available for sale. Shoppers could also purchase materials to help them make their own quilts. All of the designs were made by members of the club. Money raised from the event will be used to help support 125 LIVE's programming and help the club buy quilting supplies. Mary Hanson, the club's coordinator, said they love connecting with other quilting enthusiasts.
“All the ladies in my group w-they would love to have a sale every month so we could share our love of quilting with people out there in the community who don’t quilt who-but love what we do and love to come and buy our items," Hanson said.
The 125 Castle Quilters will have another sale later this year in late November. It will feature plenty of Christmas-themed quilts.