12 Start-Up Grants awarded to downtown Rochester events

ROCHESTER, Minn.- 12 Start-Up Event Grants have been awarded by the Rochester Downtown Alliance.
“The increased number of grant submissions demonstrates that downtown is establishing itself as one of the most desirable event settings in the region” says Holly Masek, RDA executive director. “Downtown Rochester features a variety of parks, plazas, and indoor venues to choose from and is home to many creative businesses that can assist in production. And with more than 100 shops and restaurants within walking distance, event attendees can easily park once and make a day of it.”
Receiving grants are:
• $3,000: ICAM Utsav Color Run and Food Mela by Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota
• $3,000: Butterfly Festival by Listos Preschool and Childcare
• $3,000: The Night market by Tiffany Alexandria
• $2,900: Heart of Our City Exhibit and Art Walk by Lisa Higgs
• $2,500: Ethiopian Heritage Day by the Ethiopian Community of Rochester
• $2,375: Kidical Mass Family Bike Ride by We Bike Rochester
• $2,000: Med City Art Festival by Ivete Martinez
• $1,100: Mixed Precipitation Pickup Truck Opera by the Rochester Art Center
• $625: Burlesque on Broadway by Out Rochester
• $500: Murder Mystery Party by the Rochester Public Library
• $500: That 70’s Halloween Celebration by LTN Music
• $500: Songwriters in the Round at Treedome by Patrick Egan
Additional funding from Destination Medical Center was made available to expand the program and support a larger number of events in 2022.