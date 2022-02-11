 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Much of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers may accompany the strong and
blustery winds producing localized areas of reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills in North Central Iowa Tonight...

.Overnight lows will drop below zero. With winds at 10-15 mph and
gusting over 25 mph, this will result in wind chills from -20 to
-25 on Saturday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

12 SE Minnesota students will compete to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Scripps National Spelling Bee

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Four students from Rochester have advanced to the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee.

59 students took part in two regional spelling bees on Tuesday at the Wood Lake Meeting Center.  The students represented 29 school districts throughout the southeast region and the top six spellers from each qualified for the final on March 1, also at the Wood Lake Meeting Center.

The Grand Champion will compete in the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Students advancing to the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee are:

Spelling Bee list Feb 11 2022

The regional competitions were coordinated by the Southeast Service Cooperative.