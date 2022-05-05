12 new events coming to downtown Rochester this year

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Med City residents can expect a full lineup of events for the remainder of 2022 after the Rochester Downtown Alliance awarded $22,000 in grants to 12 startup events.
Holly Masek is the executive director for the RDA and said the group received 21 applications this year.
Masek said award recipients hosting the events are required to be within downtown Rochester.
"I really hope that all of Rochester comes down to check all of these out. We are starting to get these out on the schedule. They will take place through the end of the year and I am pretty confident there is something for everyone in the range of these 12 events," Masek said.
A full list of the events can be found here.