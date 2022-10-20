$12 million going to breast cancer research at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A team of Mayo Clinic researchers is getting a $12.1 million SPORE grant for breast cancer research.
SPORE grants promote interdisciplinary research to speed research findings to patient care and to determine the biological basis for observations made in people with cancer or at higher risk for cancer. The money from the National Cancer Institute will go to doctor’s at the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The Mayo Clinic Breast Cancer SPORE principal investigator is Matthew Goetz, M.D.
"I am extremely grateful for this award from the National Cancer Institute and honored to have the opportunity to continue our critical work to translate breast cancer research into prevention, risk assessment and new treatments," says Dr. Goetz.
The Mayo Clinic Breast Cancer SPORE program includes three projects:
- A project that will study genes related to cancer risk and whether mutations in those genes increase the risk of breast and other cancers. It also will study whether those genes affect response to cancer treatments. This project is led by Fergus Couch, Ph.D., of Mayo Clinic, and Susan Domchek, M.D., of the University of Pennsylvania.
- A study of the development of a hormone targeting drug, Z-endoxifen, for treatment of premenopausal hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer. This project is led by Dr. Goetz, Matthew Schellenberg, Ph.D., and John Hawse, Ph.D.
- A project focused on developing a vaccine to prevent breast cancer. This project is led by Amy Degnim, M.D., Derek Radisky, Ph.D., and Keith Knutson, Ph.D.
Female breast cancer represents 15% of all new cancer cases in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute. Approximately 12.9% of women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point during their lifetime.