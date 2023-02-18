11th annual Youth Ice Expo at Chester Woods Park

EYOTA, Minn.-The 11th annual "Youth Ice Expo" was today at Chester Woods Park. The event is put on by Project MN Youth Outdoors to give kids a chance to do some ice fishing. Thanks to over sixty donors, there was equipment there that people could rent for cheap. Prizes were given out to the top finishers, and adults could buy raffle tickets and try to win some prizes. Ryan Pike, the director of marketing and media for Project MN Youth Outdoors, said it's important for kids to get interested in nature.
“It’s good for their health to get outside. It’s good for them to understand the ground they stand on and to understand that it needs to be preserved and respected, and it’s just good, clean fun," Pike said.
The 2nd annual "Mel Dickie Youth Bass Classic" will happen in June at Chester Woods Park.