11 people treated for heat exhaustion during a Girls Cross Country meet in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The combination of heat and humidity turned dangerous for some runners during a girls cross country meet Thursday night in Stewartville.
Multiple people were reported experiencing loss of consciousness, dizziness, and headaches during the cross country meet.
Stewartville emergency responder and firefighter, Aaron Jones says it's not uncommon for one or two runners to get sick during a meet but he's never seen anything like what happened Thursday night.
As fire crews arrived on scene a total of 11 people were treated for heat related stress.
“From a physiological standpoint, maybe not being as prepared for that weather from a hydration standpoint, I think that really probably played a key into some of the conditions and signs and symptoms that they were experiencing,” says Jones.
He is appreciative of the community's support during such an unpredictable situation.
“We had multiple agencies that did an excellent job and we had some excellent people both with the Stewartville school and with the parents, volunteers and coaches that were around, that really stepped up,” he expresses.
Stewartville Fire and three ambulances including Mayo Clinic ambulance responded. Four people were taken to the hospital for more serious conditions.
No update has been released on the condition of the four that were taken to the hospital at this time.