 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Temporary Decrease In The Precipitation...

.Some drier air was working into parts of the area this evening
and has been responsible for a temporary decrease in the
precipitation across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota. This drier air will move across much of the rest of the
area with a decrease in the precipitation before another round of
widespread precipitation moves in overnight.

For the rest of the evening, expect mainly snow north of
Interstate 90, although this could be mixed with some sleet or
freezing drizzle at times. Farther south, expect freezing rain and
sleet to be the main precipitation types. Overnight into Thursday
morning, all the precipitation is expected to switch over to snow.

Winds will continue to gust into the 25 to 35 mph range cause some
drifting snow, especially on ridge tops, higher terrain and open
areas.

Some power outages have occurred this evening across portions of
Grant County in southwest Wisconsin.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

11 and counting, Minnesota extends losing skid against Maryland, beaten 88-70

  • 0
Minnesota Maryland Feb 22 2023

Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) drives to the basket against Minnesota guard Braeden Carrington (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 88-70. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese had 21 points and 12 rebounds — his second consecutive double-double — and Hakim Hart scored 20 points Wednesday night to help Maryland cruise to a 88-70 win over Minnesota and extend the Golden Gophers' losing streak to 11.

Hart also had six assists and four steals. Donta Scott added 18 points, Jahmir Young 11 and Donald Carey scored 10 for Maryland (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten).

The Terrapins shot 73.1% before intermission, its best shooting first half since 2017, and shot 68.1% (32 of 47) overall — the sixth-best single-game shooting percentage in program history.

Donta Scott scored seven straight Maryland points, the last of which came on a 3-pointer that gave the Terrapins the lead for good and sparked 15-0 run that made it 35-20 with about six minutes left in the first half. Hakim Hart followed with a layup a 3-pointer before lobbing an inbounds pass to Scott for an alley-oop layup plus the and-1 free throw. Julian Reese made a jumper and Jahmir Young added a layup to cap the spurt.

Pharrel Payne led Minnesota (7-19, 1-15) with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Dawson Garcia added 15 points and eight rebounds and Jaden Henley scored 14 points.

Maryland, which also beat the Golden Gophers 81-46 in Minneapolis on Feb. 4., won its school-record 12th consecutive home Big Ten Conference game. The Terrapins are 15-1 at home this season, 9-0 in home conference games.

UP NEXT

Minnesota wraps up a three-game road trip Saturday at Nebraska

Maryland plays No. 21 Northwestern at home Sunday

Tags

Recommended for you