10th annual Welcoming Week continues with 'Rochester Welcomes You' event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 10th annual Welcoming Week continued on Saturday with a "Rochester Welcomes You" event.
Games, music, dancing, and free food were all included in the fun at Martin Luther King Jr. Park from 10am-2pm.
Community sponsors of the event included the DMC, Mayo Clinic and United Way. among others.
The Rochester Fire Department, Mayor Kim Norton and the Diversity Council all attended the annual event.
The Olmsted County Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution declaring September 9th through 18th as Welcoming Week.