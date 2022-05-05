100 mph chase sends Iowa woman to prison

HAMPTON, Iowa – A woman caught driving 100 miles per hour is going to prison.
Mina Annabeth Youngbear, 26 of Toledo, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars for pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred.
Law enforcement says Youngbear was spotted driving a vehicle as it was leaving a known drug house in the 300 block of 5th Street SW in Hampton around 5 pm on January 24. A patrol car turned on its lights and sirens and started a pursuit.
Court documents state the chase started on Highway 3, where Youngbear weaved in and out of traffic at speeds over 100 mph and blowing through several stop signs.
The pursuit continued onto 255th Street, where Youngbear allegedly drove around a stop strip, and onto Highway 65. Law enforcement says she then went onto northbound Interstate 35 and reached speeds of 115 mph. The chase finally ended at the Burchinal exit off I-35.
Youngbear reportedly told the arresting officers she had just been nervous.