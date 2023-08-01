100 mph chase leads to one arrest in southern Minnesota

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – One man is in custody after a 100 mile per hour police chase in southern Minnesota.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it started just before 3:30 pm near the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 27. Deputies and Eagle Lake police officers were in pursuit of Lee Wayne Young Sr., 38. The Sheriff’s Office says there was a warrant for stalking out on Young and he sped away in a pickup truck.
The chase hit around 100 mph on roads in northeastern Blue Earth County before law enforcement says Young drove through a cornfield in Le Sueur County near the Mankato airport and was boxed in by police and deputies.
No injuries are reported from the pursuit but the Sheriff’s Office says one squad car sustained minor damage. Young was taken to the Blue Earth County Jail.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Lake police assisted with this incident.