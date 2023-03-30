 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A complex storm system will begin to affect the area this
afternoon, finally ending Saturday and bringing a variety of
weather with it including heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy
snow. A wintry mix with some freezing rain and icing is looking
more likely for the Highway 29 corridor and north tonight. Ice
accumulations of around one-quarter inch could occur by morning. A
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Taylor county.

Most of the wintry mix should change to rain Friday. Rain changes
to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this time, the
heaviest snow looks to fall north of Highway 10 in northcentral
Wisconsin with 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south,
amounts are less confident due to potential differences in when
the rain switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow
will make it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the
backside of the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced
visibilities and some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will
remain elevated Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and
drifting of snow in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

$100 million going to improve water quality in SE Minnesota

  • 0
Money for Hayfield Community Food Pantry

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Over $100 million in state funding is going to water quality and infrastructure projects in southeastern Minnesota.

That’s part of $211 million awarded by the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority to 21 communities across the state.

“The work done by the PFA is integral to the health and safety of Minnesota communities,” says PFA Chair and Temporary Commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Kevin McKinnon.  “The service they provide will continue to protect the health of Minnesotans and supply clean water for years to come.”

Among those receiving funding:

$60,000 for Mower County.  Mower County’s project consists of a $60,000 Small Community Wastewater Treatment Program Technical Assistance Grant to study wastewater treatment alternatives to replace non-complying individual septic systems in an area adjacent to south Dobbins Creek in Red Rock and Windom Townships.

$57,666,633 for Austin.  Austin’s project consists of major expansion and improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, including upgrades to reduce the discharge of phosphorus. PFA funding for this project comes from a $7,000,000 Point Source Implementation Grant (PSIG), a $42,216,633 CWSRF loan, a $1,000,000 CWSRF Principal Forgiveness Grant, and a $7,450,000 state special appropriation. In addition to PFA funding, this project received $55,254,820 from local sources.

$36,000,000 for Owatonna.  Owatonna’s project consists of major expansion and improvements to the wastewater treatment facility, including upgrades to reduce the discharge of phosphorus. PFA funding for this project comes from a $35,000,000 CWSRF loan and a $1,000,000 CWSRF Principal Forgiveness Grant. An additional $32.8 million in project costs will be funded by a second PFA loan or from local sources.

$4,035,311 for Lanesboro.  This funding is for replacement of aging sanitary sewer and watermain in Lanesboro in the area of Kirkwood Street and Rochelle Avenue. Funding for the sanitary sewer work comes from a $461,728 CWSRF loan and a $1,846,912 WIF grant. Funding for the watermain replacement project comes from a $345,334 DWSRF loan and a $1,381,337 DWSRF Principal Forgiveness grant.

$4,187,040 for Grand Meadow.  Grand Meadow’s project consists of replacement of a sewer lift station and portions of the sanitary sewer collection system. Funding comes from a $4,187,040 CWSRF loan.

Funding for the projects primarily comes from the PFA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.  Some projects also received funding from the PFA’s Point Source Implementation grant program, Small Community Wastewater Treatment Program, and Water Infrastructure Fund (WIF) grant program. In some cases, funding was also provided by special state appropriations, the Federal USDA Office of Rural Development and local sources.

Tags

Recommended for you