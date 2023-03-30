$100 million going to improve water quality in SE Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Over $100 million in state funding is going to water quality and infrastructure projects in southeastern Minnesota.
That’s part of $211 million awarded by the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority to 21 communities across the state.
“The work done by the PFA is integral to the health and safety of Minnesota communities,” says PFA Chair and Temporary Commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Kevin McKinnon. “The service they provide will continue to protect the health of Minnesotans and supply clean water for years to come.”
Among those receiving funding:
$60,000 for Mower County. Mower County’s project consists of a $60,000 Small Community Wastewater Treatment Program Technical Assistance Grant to study wastewater treatment alternatives to replace non-complying individual septic systems in an area adjacent to south Dobbins Creek in Red Rock and Windom Townships.
$57,666,633 for Austin. Austin’s project consists of major expansion and improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, including upgrades to reduce the discharge of phosphorus. PFA funding for this project comes from a $7,000,000 Point Source Implementation Grant (PSIG), a $42,216,633 CWSRF loan, a $1,000,000 CWSRF Principal Forgiveness Grant, and a $7,450,000 state special appropriation. In addition to PFA funding, this project received $55,254,820 from local sources.
$36,000,000 for Owatonna. Owatonna’s project consists of major expansion and improvements to the wastewater treatment facility, including upgrades to reduce the discharge of phosphorus. PFA funding for this project comes from a $35,000,000 CWSRF loan and a $1,000,000 CWSRF Principal Forgiveness Grant. An additional $32.8 million in project costs will be funded by a second PFA loan or from local sources.
$4,035,311 for Lanesboro. This funding is for replacement of aging sanitary sewer and watermain in Lanesboro in the area of Kirkwood Street and Rochelle Avenue. Funding for the sanitary sewer work comes from a $461,728 CWSRF loan and a $1,846,912 WIF grant. Funding for the watermain replacement project comes from a $345,334 DWSRF loan and a $1,381,337 DWSRF Principal Forgiveness grant.
$4,187,040 for Grand Meadow. Grand Meadow’s project consists of replacement of a sewer lift station and portions of the sanitary sewer collection system. Funding comes from a $4,187,040 CWSRF loan.
Funding for the projects primarily comes from the PFA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Some projects also received funding from the PFA’s Point Source Implementation grant program, Small Community Wastewater Treatment Program, and Water Infrastructure Fund (WIF) grant program. In some cases, funding was also provided by special state appropriations, the Federal USDA Office of Rural Development and local sources.