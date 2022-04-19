100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison.
Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served.
Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs. She was arrested on February 16 after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of North Broad Street in Mankato. Voneschen was found at the home with more than 100 grams of meth.
Two other first-degree drug charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.