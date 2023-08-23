$100,000 winning Powerball ticket was bought in Rochester

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – The Minnesota Lottery says a $100,000 winner Powerball ticket was sold in Rochester.
The ticket was bought at the Kwik Trip at 1221 Marion Road SE and matched four of five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Monday night. The Minnesota Lottery says the match 4+ Powerball prize is normally $50,000, but the player added Power Play to their ticket for an extra $1, so their prize was multiplied by two to win $100,000.
The winning Powerball numbers drawn on August 21 were 3-4-12-22-28 and the Powerball was 16.
The prize be claimed at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville and it is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.
Under state law, the identities of lottery winners above $10,000 are not made public unless they choose to do so.