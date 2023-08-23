 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

$100,000 winning Powerball ticket was bought in Rochester

  • 0
$699.8M Powerball jackpot won, ticket sold in California

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – The Minnesota Lottery says a $100,000 winner Powerball ticket was sold in Rochester.

The ticket was bought at the Kwik Trip at 1221 Marion Road SE and matched four of five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Monday night.  The Minnesota Lottery says the match 4+ Powerball prize is normally $50,000, but the player added Power Play to their ticket for an extra $1, so their prize was multiplied by two to win $100,000.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn on August 21 were 3-4-12-22-28 and the Powerball was 16. 

The prize be claimed at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville and it is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Under state law, the identities of lottery winners above $10,000 are not made public unless they choose to do so.

