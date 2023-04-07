$100,000 redevelopment project begun in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A redevelopment challenge has started for the former Hobby Shop in Albert Lea.
The building in the 100 block of S Broadway Lea has been acquired and stabilized by the City, which has invested in the building by completing several repairs to maintain the building’s integrity including abatement of asbestos, new floor system, roof repairs, tuckpointing, etc. Albert Lea is now looking for a new owner to move it forward into the future.
Up to $100,000 in grant funds and other incentives are available.
“This project is one of the many different types of effort we have been moving forward with as a collective group,” says City Manager Ian Rigg. “All those involved share the same goal of creating a vibrant community”
Interested parties can find more information, including the full RFP, at www.alrebuild.com. . For inquiries about this project, please reach out to Phillip Johnson, Executive Director, Albert Lea Economic Development Agency at phillipjohnson@growalbertlea.com or 507-373-3930.
This project is a collaboration between the City of Albert Lea, Albert Lea Economic Development Agency, Albert Lea Main Street Program, Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Albert Lea – Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce.