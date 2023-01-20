$100,000 lottery prize claimed by North Iowa man

CLIVE, Iowa – A Riceville man has won $100,000 from the Iowa Lottery.
Travis Hovey, 41, says his rush to get the winning ticket confirmed almost ended in disaster.
“I about forgot to put the vehicle in park, and ran inside the store to have them check it,” says Hovey.
Hovey won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Blast” scratch game. He says he bought the winning ticket at Casey’s General Store in Riceville after he stopped to fill the gas tank of his wife’s vehicle. “I couldn’t get home fast enough,” he says. “I think she was in a little bit of a shock herself.”
Hovey says he and his wife plan to use the winnings to pay bills and retire debt.