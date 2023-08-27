 Skip to main content
10 years of the FEAST! will be celebrated this November

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The region’s biggest local food festival is planning to celebrate its 10th anniversary in style

The FEAST! Local Foods Marketplace will return November 4 to the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.  The single day event will host over 100 regional food businesses, including national award-winners, with most utilizing locally-grown ingredients to make artisan products ranging from cheese and jams to specialty and ethnic sauces to wine, hard cider, and craft beer and spirits.  Many vendors will also carry certifications, including gluten-free, grass-fed and organic, and show commitment to community through environmental sustainability, fair wages, community food access, and social activism.

“The FEAST! Network is working towards a better local food system through a variety of programs, including their festival, tradeshow, and the LOCAL FEAST! magazine,” says Patrice Bailey, Assistant Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Marketplace tickets go on sale Labor Day weekend at local-feast.org.  Vendors who register by August 31st receive a discount and priority booth placement.

“I cannot recommend FEAST enough to fellow local food makers, who are on the quest to grow their business. The relationships Sailor Mercy has made at FEAST has added incredible value for us,” says Dani Dircks, CEO/Owner of Sailor Mercy, a Minnesota maker of wellness syrups and juices and winner of FEAST!'s coveted 2020 People's Choice Award.

The event will also feature celebrity chef demos, music, kids’ activities, prize drawings, and craft alcohol tastings.

FEAST! Local Foods Marketplace is co-hosted by nonprofit organizations including Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and Renewing the Countryside, and is sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.  For more information, visit www.local-feast.org and follow @localfeastnetwork on Facebook, @Local_Feast on Twitter, and @localfeast on Instagram.

Isadore Nut Company was among the enticing vendor booths at last year’s FEAST! Marketplace, an amazing opportunity to meet dozens of local makers, learn about products, and try before you buy.

