10 sent to federal prison for dealing meth in Rochester

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The federal prosecution of what was described as a “large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester” has ended with 10 people going to federal prison.
The 10 were arrested on August 18, 2022, during a joint operation by the Southeast Minnesota Task Force, the DEA, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, and the Rochester Police Department. The group was accused of distributing over 500 grams of meth between September 2021 and July 2022. All 10 pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
The sentences handed down are:
- Scott Christopher Dobbelaere – 12 years and six months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release
- Aaron Raymond Dombovy, aka “Bovy” – 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release
- Marshall Michael Galbreath, aka “Mav” – 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release
- Edward Gary Kearns – Seven years and four months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release
- Jerry Lee Milliken – 19 years and seven months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release
- Mercedes Kay Milliken, aka “Sadie” – Three years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release
- Lisa Marie Musolf – Two years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release
- James Lee Nelson, aka “Jim Bob” – 12 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release
- Lisa Christine Phillips – Six years and eight months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release
- Samuel Orlo Schafer – 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release