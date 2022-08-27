10-person federal trial set over 'large-scale' meth operation in Rochester

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 10 people accused of dealing methamphetamine in Olmsted County are now set to face federal trial.
The group indicted in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota for conspiracy to distribute meth includes:
- Scott Christopher Dobbelaere
- Aaron Raymond Dombovy, aka “Bovy”
- Marchall Michael Galbreath, aka “Mav”
- Edward Gary Kearns
- Jerry Lee Milliken
- Mercedes Kay Milliken, aka “Sadie”
- Lisa Marie Musolf
- James Lee Nelson, aka “Jim Bob”
- Lisa Christine Phillips
- Samuel Orlo Schager
The 10 were arrested on August 18 as part of a joint operation by the Southeast Minnesota Task Force, the DEA, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, and the Rochester Police Department.
Federal court documents state the group conspired to distribute over 500 grams of meth between September 2021 and July 222 in what federal law enforcement described as “a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester.”
All 10 are scheduled to stand trial beginning October 31.