10 chickens killed in Sunday morning fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 10 chickens were killed in a fire Sunday morning that caused $25,000 worth in damages.
The Rochester Fire Department says they were called to a structure fire at 4428 77th Ave. SE in Marion Township Sunday at 7:24 a.m. The caller state their neighbor's livestock shed was on fire.
When firefighters arrived, they saw a small outbuilding was fully engulfed and had spread to an adjacent building.
RFD was able to put the fire out quickly.
A small chicken coup that included 10 chickens was a total loss and a larger Steel shed has moderate damages.
RFD says the estimated damage is $25,000.
There were no human injuries.