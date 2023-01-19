$10,000 donation going to new Preston veterans home

PRESTON, Minn. – The new veterans home under construction in Preston will share in an $80,000 donation to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA).
The five existing and three new veterans homes will each received $10,000.
VFW Commander Dale Hoogeveen, VFW Charitable Gambling Manager Doug Johnson and Jerry Tews, Charles McLaughlin Post 906 member, presented the checks to MDVA senior leadership and Homes’ public affairs, development and community engagement representatives at the VFW Midwinter Conference on January 13.
MDVA says the money will be used at the five current homes in Minneapolis, Hastings, Luverne, Fergus Falls, and Silver Bay to develop and deliver new Resident activities and enhance existing Resident programming. The three under-construction homes in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo will use this funding to purchase televisions for Residents’ bedrooms, an expense that skilled nursing care Residents would traditionally cover.
“A donation of this magnitude will go a long way to help increase the quality of life for our Residents,” says MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke. “Whether it means expanding Home services or providing unique or special Home products not currently included on our campuses, the end result will be an improved daily experience for Veterans.”