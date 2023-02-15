$10,000 challenge grant given to Freeborn County Historical Museum

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A $10,000 challenge grant has been given to the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village (FCHM).
Executive Director Stephanie Kibler and Board of Directors’ president Jim Haney announced Wednesday the grant from anonymous donors will match dollar-for-dollar all donations from supporter’s March 1 through June 1.
“Whether it’s installing a remarkable exhibit of the highest quality, helping children experience history through tours and hands-on activities, or offering lectures and programming year round,” says Kibler, “everything that FCHM does is made possible by our loyal supporters. Their generosity of support in time and treasure makes it possible for us to continue to build the future by preserving the past. We are extremely grateful for our anonymous donors to invest in our organization in a way that encourages others to offer their support.”
FCHM says donations can be made online at fchmmn.org, by calling the museum with your credit card, by USPS, or by stopping in the museum Wednesday through Friday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village is a non-profit educational and cultural institution established in 1948 and is located at 1031 Bridge Avenue, Albert Lea